Penn State sees no movement in US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 1

After dispatching of West Virginia on Saturday night, and with a number of other events around the college football schedule this past extended holiday weekend, Penn State saw no movement in the updated US LBM Coaches Poll. The updated coaches poll did see some changes within the top 10, but Penn State managed to stay right where it was going into its season opener.

Penn State will now head into its Week 2 matchup ranked no. 7 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday afternoon via USA TODAY Sports. Penn State also remains no. 7 in the updated AP Top 25, which was also released on Tuesday.

There were no changes at the top four spots in this week’s coaches poll. Georgia remains the runaway no. 1 team with 63 first-place votes. The defending national champions are followed by Michigan, Alabama, and Ohio State after all four top-ranked teams won their respective season openers.

Florida State jumped ahead of Penn State and up to no. 5 in this week’s coaches poll. The Seminoles ran away from LSU in the second half of their Labor Day weekend matchup, and Florida State moved up three spots overall as a result, jumping past Penn State on its way up the poll. LSU dropped to 14 to fall behind Florida State, naturally. Florida State also sailed past their conference rival, Clemson, after the Tigers were stunned in their opener with a loss to Duke. Clemson tumbled from no. 9 down to no. 21 in the updated US LBM Coaches Poll.

USC also remains ahead of Penn State. The Trojans saw no movement in their coaches poll ranking after their 2-0 start to the season. USC was also jumped by Florida State.

Wisconsin is the fourth and last Big Ten team in the updated coaches poll. The Badgers rank no. 19, which is up two spots from a week ago.

Duke (no. 24) and Colorado (no. 25) are the new entrants to this week’s coaches poll after their big Week 1 wins. TCU and Texas Tech each dropped out of the rankings after losing their openers.

Full rankings

Rnk School Rcd Pts 1st Pvs Chg Hi/Lo 1. Georgia 1-0 1647 63 1 – 1/1 2. Michigan 1-0 1534 1 2 – 2/2 3. Alabama 1-0 1515 2 3 – 3/3 4. Ohio State 1-0 1422 0 4 – 4/4 5. Florida State 1-0 1388 0 8 +3 5/8 6. USC 2-0 1283 0 6 – 6/6 7. Penn State 1-0 1216 0 7 – 7/7 8. Washington 1-0 1115 0 11 +3 8/11 9. Tennessee 1-0 1099 0 10 +1 9/10 10. Texas 1-0 957 0 12 +2 10/12 11. Notre Dame 2-0 950 0 13 +2 11/13 12. Utah 1-0 924 0 14 +2 12/14 13. Oregon 1-0 904 0 15 +2 13/15 14. LSU 0-1 738 0 5 -9 5/14 15. Kansas State 1-0 630 0 17 +2 15/17 16. North Carolina 1-0 546 0 20 +4 16/20 17. Oklahoma 1-0 543 0 19 +2 17/19 18. Oregon State 1-0 499 0 18 – 18/18 19. Wisconsin 1-0 445 0 21 +2 19/21 20. Ole Miss 1-0 411 0 22 +2 20/22 21. Clemson 0-1 287 0 9 -12 9/21 22. Tulane 1-0 255 0 23 +1 22/23 23. Texas A&M 1-0 236 0 25 +2 23/25 24. Duke 1-0 222 0 NR – 24/NR 25. Colorado 1-0 161 0 NR – 25/NR

Schools dropped out

No. 16 Texas Christian; No. 24 Texas Tech.

Others receiving votes

Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona 1.

