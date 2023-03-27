Penn State sees another basketball player enter transfer portal
A third Penn State basketball player has entered the transfer portal.
Kansas, which has lost four players to the transfer portal as of Sunday night, figures to bring in between two and four players out of the same portal.
After three seasons with North Carolina basketball, Caleb Love is entering the transfer portal. He's the fifth Tar Heel to enter the portal.
The senior point guard will have one more season of eligibility after playing two years at Kentucky and two years at Georgia.
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has sued three different people, so far, for defamation arising from comments made regarding Favre’s role in a Mississippi welfare-fund controversy. One of them thought the letters sent by Favre’s lawyers before the case was filed were a joke. “Honestly, I was like, ‘Oh, this has gotta be fake,’” [more]
An updated rundown of who is likely to leave the Kentucky men’s basketball program, and who could be coming back for the 2023-24 season.
The Wisconsin men's basketball team plays North Texas in an NIT Final Four game Tuesday in Las Vegas. Here are the latest odds for the matchup.
Tyrese Proctor, who reclassified to join Duke early prior to last season, said he’s returning for a second season with the Blue Devils instead of entering the NBA Draft.
There aren't many NHL players who can take Wild enforcer Ryan Reaves down. Smelling salts, however, registered a near-KO on Saturday night.
This isn't the Final Four anyone expected.
LeBron James returned to the court Sunday in the Lakers' loss to the Bulls, and former teammate Patrick Beverley had something to say about it.
With a deferred payment, Ken Griffey Jr. will officially be the Reds’ fourth-highest-paid player in 2023
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is one of a kind, and he demonstrated it once again in the anguished moments after Kansas State’s Elite Eight loss on Saturday.
ESPNs Jay Williams lauded Caitlin Clark after she put together a historic triple-double in the womens Elite Eight on Sunday.
The Bulls owe their 2023 first-round pick to the Orlando Magic unless it lands in the top-four picks. But even with that commitment, there's a potential pathway to landing a first-round pick in this draft.
The Final Four will be set after Sunday's games.
This isn't the ending fans wanted. But officials got it right with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
The latest on De’Aaron Fox’s injury and Karl-Anthony Towns’ status for Monday’s game against Minnesota.
Durant responded on Twitter to Charles Barkley saying he's 'very sensitive' during a '60 Minutes' interview CBS aired on Sunday evening.
The Celtics have some ground to make up on the Bucks in the Eastern Conference, and time is running out. But the numbers suggest the door is still open for Boston to make a late surge into the No. 1 seed.
Indiana native Dusty May is head coach for the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team. This is what you should know about him.