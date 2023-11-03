Penn State seems closer to using quarterbacks Drew Allar, Beau Pribula together

Nov. 2—It sounds like Penn State is very close to putting quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula on the field at the same time.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said again after practice Wednesday night how a package with Allar and Pribula can be effective.

"We've been working on it all year," Franklin said. "When you put Beau in the game, there's a certain mindset of how to defend a dual-threat quarterback. You're going to defend that differently than if Drew's on the field as well."

Previously during his tenure at Penn State, Franklin used Trace McSorley and Tommy Stevens together in 2017-18 and Sean Clifford and Will Levis together in 2019-20.

Stevens and Levis enjoyed success against Maryland (2-3 Big Ten, 5-3), which meets the ninth-ranked Lions (4-1, 7-1) Saturday at 3:30 (TV-FOX) at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.

In 2017, Stevens took a handoff from McSorley and ran for a 21-yard touchdown, the first score in a 66-3 rout. Stevens ran for two more TDs and passed for another.

In 2019, Levis rushed for two touchdowns in a 59-0 blowout.

Allar has completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,655 yards and 16 TDs with one interception. Pribula has played mostly in the fourth quarter and has thrown for two scores, but he's been more effective as a runner with 228 yards, three TDs and 6.5 yards per carry.

"It just keeps people honest with both guys on the field," Franklin said. "We can run the entire package now. It opens up a plethora of things that would make sense competitively."

Flying aces: Penn State's tight ends, who call themselves "The Aces," lead the country with 10 touchdown catches.

Theo Johnson has 20 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns, Tyler Warren has 19 receptions for 165 yards and five scores and Khalil Dinkins has two catches for 18 yards and two TDs.

"They've played pretty well," said assistant Ty Howle, who coaches the tight ends. "They've been able to give us flexibility in our offense through their ability to do a ton of different jobs. The big thing for them is being physical and blocking. They've done that and have been extensions in the pass game."

Former Exeter standout Joey Schlaffer is a Penn State tight end who it appears will be redshirted.

The 6-5, 226-pound Schlaffer has yet to see action. Even if he plays in the Lions' four remaining games in the regular season and in a bowl game, he can be redshirted.

"The biggest piece for him is physically and to continue to gain weight," Howle said. "He's really shown a natural ability to go up and get the football and do some things in the passing game.

"He continues to get better at run blocking. That's the piece for tight ends, especially the way we play, that always takes a little bit longer for guys who primarily played receiver in high school. He works at it. He's done a nice job."

Cephas chatter: Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas is expected to receive more playing time in the rest of the regular season after Trey Wallace sustained an injury to his right arm or shoulder last week against Indiana.

Cephas was expected to make a larger impact on the Lions after he transferred from Kent State, where he caught 130 passes the last two seasons for 1,964 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Mostly as a reserve, he has 11 receptions for 146 yards.

"He's getting more comfortable," Franklin said. "He's getting more confident as he's gotten more reps and more opportunities. We put a little bit more on the guys in terms of splits, route adjustments and responsibilities. He shows flashes that he could do some really good things. It's about the consistency I keep talking about."

The 6-0, 193-pound Cephas, who played at Penn Hills High School in Pittsburgh with Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy, was available for interviews Wednesday night for the first time since August.

"It's a little faster here," Cephas said. "You gotta be locked in consistently. You just gotta be on your A-game every play. I definitely feel like I understand the plays way more. I'm playing faster. I'm more comfortable out there."