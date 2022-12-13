Penn State has second chance at WVU transfer receiver

One of the great things about the transfer portal is it gives a program and a coaching staff a second chance to win a recruiting battle. With Penn State potentially in the market for a wide receiver in the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions could be among the teams expected to make a run at a wide receiver it lost out on in the recruiting process.

West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal to explore his options to continue his college football career. Prather was previously a top target for Penn State’s recruiting efforts out of high school in the Class of 2021. Despite being in the top five, Penn State missed out on Prather to the Mountaineers. Now, as Prather enters the transfer portal, Penn State could once again be back in the mix for the transfer wide receiver.

Penn State would seem to be a school that should be checking in with Prater. With Parker Washington declaring for the NFL draft and Mitchell Tinsley moving on after a full college career, the Nittany Lions could benefit from adding some experienced depth to the roster.

Prather had 52 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns for West Virginia in 2022, good for the third-most receiving yards in the WVU offense this season. Prather’s entry to the transfer portal comes as West Virginia is also losing quarterback JT Daniels to the transfer portal as well.

If Prater’s previous recruiting experience is any indication, Penn State won’t be the only school hoping to take advantage of the second opportunity to recruit him to their program. Other schools in Prather’s top five before committing to West Virginia included Maryland, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

Penn State adding Prather to the lineup would be a nice boost for the offense this offseason. It would also make for an interesting storyline going into next season’s opener. Penn State is set to open the 2023 season at home against West Virginia in Week 1.

