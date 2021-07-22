Penn State scores major commitment from Dani Dennis-Sutton in loaded Class of 2022

Penn State’s recruiting efforts have been as hot as the mid-summer heat waves we have had to endure. Things got a little hotter on Thursday with the addition of another high-quality addition to the already stacked Class of 2022.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, a defensive lineman from Maryland, made his commitment announcement on Thursday evening, choosing Penn State over two finalists from the SEC (Alabama and Georgia). Dennis-Sutton is a four-star recruit according to the 247 Sports composite rankings (Rivals actually ranks him as a five-star recruit), and his commitment has already been compared to the addition of former linebacker Micah Parsons by some recruiting analysts.

At 6′-5″ and 250 pounds, Dennis-Sutton should be a force to reckon with on the defensive line of the Nittany Lions. And it doesn’t hurt that Penn State has developed a pretty solid reputation in developing defensive linemen over the years.

Dennis-Sutton was rated as a top 50 player in the nation (No. 50 on the 247 Sports composite player rankings for Class of 2022), and the highest-rated player in the state of Maryland.

🚨 COMMITMENT ALERT 🚨 Five-star DE Dani Dennis-Sutton @DaniDennis302 has committed to Penn State. Watch his commitment video here 👇 More on his decision: https://t.co/Lb9CkmPvmH pic.twitter.com/YrhiHUicHh — Rivals (@Rivals) July 22, 2021

I will be the best CFB player one day. Just watch. — Dani Dennis-Sutton (@DaniDennis302) June 25, 2021

Dennis-Sutton is the latest defensive lineman to join the Penn State Class of 2022. Penn State has previously added four-star players in Ken Talley, Tyreese Fearbry, and Zane Durant. Penn State also added Kaleb Artis, one of the top recruits out of New York to this recruiting cycle’s defensive line haul.

Story continues

Penn State’s current recruiting class currently sits in a solid No. 2 overall in the nation, with the Nittany Lions still chasing Ohio State for the top spot (and the Buckeyes are unlikely to yield from the top of the pack any time soon). Penn State is on track to sign the best recruiting class of the James Franklin era. Not bad coming off a 4-5 season.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

List

College Football News predicts Penn State's 2021 season View 12 items