Penn State scores four-star wide receiver commitment for Class of 2023

What better way to rebound from losing a four-star recruit than by adding another? Penn State did just that on Wednesday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor, from Virginia.

Taylor announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a post on his Instagram account. Taylor ultimately chose Penn State over South Carolina, which had been predicted as the favorite according to the 247Sports crystal ball predictions in recent weeks. Virginia Tech was the other top school in the running, but James Franklin managed to win a recruiting battle against his former assistant and new Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry.

Taylor joins a stellar Class of 2023 lineup heading to Penn State, and his addition will help keep Penn State in the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings. His addition also softens the blow felt earlier in the week with the decommitment of a four-star recruit on the defensive side of the football.

Taylor also fills a key position in the recruiting class as Penn State’s only wide receiver currently lined up in the current recruiting cycle. Penn State did add some receiver depth in the Class of 2022 but the Nittany Lions lost a commitment from a receiver in late July.

Taylor made an official visit to Penn State in late June after making previous trips in June to Maryland and South Carolina.

