Penn State running backs coach says Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen are motivated

The college football preseason magazines are coming out these days, and Ja’Juan Seider peruses them like many fans do.

Seider, though, is the Penn State running backs coach. He’s surprised that some publications don’t rank former Gov. Mifflin star Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen with the very best backs in the country.

“It’s laughable,” Seider said last week during interviews with reporters. “If you’re really a fan of football and you know ball, Nick and Kaytron deserve to be in every ranking that comes out. Show me another team that has two elite running backs sharing the backfield and still putting up great numbers.”

Penn State junior Kaytron Allen looks to increase his rushing and receiving numbers in the fall. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Singleton and Allen are preparing for their third season with the Nittany Lions. They’ve combined to rush for 3,582 yards and 36 touchdowns, yet Penn State’s running backs are ranked no higher than fourth in the country as a tandem.

“It’s good motivation for them,” Seider said. “They see it. They’re just taking it in.”

With new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki on board to replace the fired Mike Yurcich, even bigger production is expected for the two of them.

Kotelnicki spent the last three seasons as the OC at Kansas, where the Jayhawks finished eighth in the nation in rushing last year and ahead of the Lions the last two seasons.

Lead back Devin Neal carried 203 times last year for 1,280 yards, a 6.3 average and 16 touchdowns in his second straight 1,000-yard season. Daniel Hishaw Jr., his backup, ran for 626 yards.

At Penn State, Singleton’s rushing numbers dipped after his 1,000-yard freshman season in 2022. He ran 171 times for 752 yards, a 4.4 average and eight touchdowns. He shared the load with Allen, who had 172 carries for 902 yards, a 5.2 average and six TDs.

But they didn’t have nearly as many long runs as they did as freshmen when they combined for 16 runs of at least 20 yards. They had just nine last season.

“Maybe we won’t hit them between the tackles as much (as last year),” Seider said, “and maybe we’ll get them on the perimeter a little more. I think Andy will do a good job of making sure the right guys are touching the ball.

“Especially in the critical games, you want to make sure the ball is being distributed to the guys who are going to help you win in those critical moments.”

Kotelnicki used pre-snap motions and shifts at Kansas and at Buffalo before that to keep defenses guessing and to create openings and mismatches for backs and receivers.

“If you want to be successful offensively, you have to have balance,” Kotelnicki said. “When you have good running backs, you will always give yourself a high chance to win football games.

“Their development on the perimeter, their ability to catch the ball and diversify themselves as players has really grown. I’m pumped to be able to use those guys.”

Singleton took a giant leap as a pass catcher last season and finished with 26 receptions for 308 and two touchdowns. He led the Big Ten with 1,373 all-purpose yards, which includes rushing, receiving and returns. He scored on a 48-yard catch in the Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss.

“We feel like our running back room matches up well with any linebacker in any conference,” Seider said. “It’s a bad matchup for the opposing team. We have to do a better job making sure we scheme and put our best players in situations where we have the advantage.”

Freshman Quinton Martin Jr. will see time behind Singleton and Allen. The 6-1 Martin gained 2,460 yards rushing and receiving and scored 27 TDs as a high school senior last year in leading Belle Vernon to the PIAA Class 3A title.

For a while, Penn State coaches didn’t know if they would use him as a back or as a receiver. He’s added bulk since enrolling in January and is now 192 pounds.

“He’ll be a kid who’s ready,” Seider said. “He’s super dynamic. He’s smart. He’s intelligent. He’s picked up a lot of things. When we’re talking about matchups, he’s a nightmare. I don’t want to slight anybody, but he can be a wide receiver here and we can win a bunch of games.

“He’s going to be a fun gadget for us. I think he’s going to be a big-time player for us, I really do.”

Singleton and Allen are big-time players for Penn State who look forward to thriving in Kotelnicki’s offense.

“The guys are really excited,” Seider said. “We had a good spring. I think the kids believe in what we’re doing. Andy brought the right attitude. He’s done a good job building relationships with the kids.

“A lot of times it’s not so much coaching but the confidence you can build in the kids.”