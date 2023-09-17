Penn State running back Trey Potts throws important TD pass in win

Sep. 16—CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Running back Trey Potts transferred earlier this year from Minnesota to Penn State and returned to his home state hoping to make a big play or two.

Potts delivered Saturday, throwing an option pass for an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Warren to help break open the Nittany Lions' 30-13 victory over Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

After Kaytron Allen ran for 18 yards, Potts entered, took a pitch from quarterback Drew Allar and tossed a strike to Warren in the end zone.

"It was just something we threw together," said Potts, a former Williamsport High star. "I never played quarterback, but it worked out. We practice it. It was dialed up (by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich) at the right time. My number was called and I executed it."

Potts also carried once for 2 yards. Penn State coach James Franklin has said that he's fit in quite nicely, providing insurance behind Allen and Nick Singleton.

His TD pass came with the Lions holding a 16-7 lead.

"It means a lot," Potts said. "Coming here, I just wanted to embrace my role and do anything I could to help this team be successful."

Hardy returns: Cornerback Daequan Hardy might be one of the most underrated players on the Penn State roster, but not inside Lasch Building.

Hardy saw his first game action this season Saturday and made a terrific interception.

"It was very important to have him back," fellow cornerback Johnny Dixon said. "We missed him. You see what it's like when we have him back."

Hardy intercepted Luke Altmyer's deep pass to Isaiah Williams, Illinois' best offensive player, in one-on-one coverage inside Penn State territory in the first quarter.

"It just felt good to be on the field again," Hardy said. "It was awesome to be out there with my brothers."

Hardy's interception was one of four made by Penn State, which also forced an Illinois fumble. Dixon, Cam Miller and Abdul Carter also had picks.

"It made sense to play a little more nickel in this game (with Hardy back)," Lions coach James Franklin said. "It allowed us to get into more of our personnel packages that we have confidence in. We knocked some of the rust off with him. It'll be important (to have him) moving forward."

Penalty problem: Penn State committed seven penalties for 70 yards in its win over Illinois, and Franklin was not happy.

Veterans Dvon Ellies, Caedan Wallace, Olu Fashanu and KeAndre Lambert-Smith all committed first-half penalties for 45 yards. Ellies and Lambert-Smith were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Lambert-Smith's penalty changed what would have been third-and-2 from the Illinois 20 into a third-and-17. Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton then blocked a 52-yard field goal try.

"We gotta get those things cleaned up," Franklin said.

Felkins delivers: Penn State kicker Alex Felkins, a transfer from Columbia, made field goals of 20, 45 and 28 yards in the first half.

Those kicks were the difference until late in the third quarter when the Lions broke it open.

"It feels great," Felkins said. "I'm just doing my job, just like any other game. Obviously you don't expect four field goal attempts in the first half. When you get put out there, you gotta do your job."

He blamed himself on the 52-yard try that was blocked.

"I just chunked it pretty bad," he said. "It was bad ball contact."

Travel roster: Nine true freshmen were on the 74-man Penn State roster for Saturday's game against Illinois, including offensive tackle and Wyomissing product J'ven Williams.

The other freshmen who made the trip were safety King Mack, cornerback Zion Tracy, linebacker Tony Rojas, quarterback Jaxon Smolik, cornerback Elliot Washington II, defensive end Jameial Lyons, offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh and tight end Andrew Rappleyea.

Availability report: Three front-line players were active for Saturday's game after missing the first two games.

Defensive end Amin Vanover, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and Hardy all saw action against Illinois. Izzard had two sacks of Penn State's three sacks.

In addition, wide receiver Harrison Wallace III was listed as questionable, even though he was a full participant in pregame activities. He did not play. Malik McClain started in his place, had one reception for 6 yards and dropped two passes.

"We didn't have Trey Wallace today," Franklin said. "Getting him back will be important for us."