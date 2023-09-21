Penn State running back Nick Singleton signs with 7-Eleven for 'Cleat Deal'

Sep. 20—Penn State sophomore running back Nick Singleton is one of nine college football stars who have signed a NIL deal with 7-Eleven that will benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

Singleton, the Gov. Mifflin product, and the other eight players will participate in the first Cleat Deal program. They will team with renowned designer The Shoe Surgeon to create cleats that will be auctioned later this season.

Singleton's auction will take place Nov. 10-15 and will benefit Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville.

The other eight players are Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Colorado running back/cornerback Travis Hunter, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, USC wide receiver Dorian Singer, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Florida running back Trevor Etienne, Boston College linebacker Kameron Arnold and Michigan running back Blake Corum.