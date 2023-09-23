Penn State rules out a number of players for Iowa game

Penn State will be down a number of players this week when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Whiteout game on Saturday night. In all, Penn State has ruled out 12 players for the primetime matchup with Iowa, including wide receiver Malick Meiga.

Meiga was out of action last week at Illinois and his absence from the field will carry over to Week 4. Penn State has also listed wide receiver Harrison Wallace III as questionable for the game. He was also questionable last week at Illinois and was held off the field as a bit of a precaution. How much he sees the field in Week 4 will be seen as the game plays out.

Penn State has also included defensive lineman Smith Vilbert among the players out of action this week. Vilbert also missed last week’s game at Illinois.

Here is the updated player availability report from Penn State with kickoff approaching.

OUT

WR Malick Meiga

WR Tyler Johnson

RB David Kency Jr.

RB Amiel Davis

WR Feyisayo Oluleye

S Jashaun Green

DE Mason Robinson

DE Joey Palko

OL Jim Fitzgerald

WR Jan Mahlert

DE Smith Vilbert

QUESTIONABLE

WR Harrison Wallace III

