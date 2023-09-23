Penn State rules out a number of players for Iowa game
Penn State will be down a number of players this week when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Whiteout game on Saturday night. In all, Penn State has ruled out 12 players for the primetime matchup with Iowa, including wide receiver Malick Meiga.
Meiga was out of action last week at Illinois and his absence from the field will carry over to Week 4. Penn State has also listed wide receiver Harrison Wallace III as questionable for the game. He was also questionable last week at Illinois and was held off the field as a bit of a precaution. How much he sees the field in Week 4 will be seen as the game plays out.
Penn State has also included defensive lineman Smith Vilbert among the players out of action this week. Vilbert also missed last week’s game at Illinois.
Here is the updated player availability report from Penn State with kickoff approaching.
OUT
WR Malick Meiga
WR Tyler Johnson
RB David Kency Jr.
RB Amiel Davis
WR Feyisayo Oluleye
S Jashaun Green
DE Mason Robinson
DE Joey Palko
OL Jim Fitzgerald
WR Jan Mahlert
DE Smith Vilbert
QUESTIONABLE
WR Harrison Wallace III