Penn State roster update: RB Caziah Holmes not on official roster

Penn State is officially down one more running back for the upcoming 2022 college football season. A look at the updated roster online shows Caziah Holmes is no longer listed on the roster, and multiple outlets have confirmed he is no longer a part of the program.

The reason for the sudden departure from the program is not known at this time, but it has been noted Holmes was with the team at fall camp practices as recently as this week.

The loss of Holmes from the roster is a slight blow to the depth at running back that head coach James Franklin has praised this offseason, but it may not impact what the running game ultimately looks like this upcoming season. Keyvone Lee returns as the leading rusher going into the 2022 season and Penn State has added a pair of high-quality back in the Class of 2022 with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

We will have to monitor the updates in the transfer portal to see if Holmes is on the move for a new destination.

Holmes appeared in 11 games in 2020 and 2021, in which he carried the football 56 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

