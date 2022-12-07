Penn State’s Rose Bowl history has more thorns than roses

Few bowl games pack the history, tradition, and scenery that come with the Rose Bowl. Penn State has been fortunate to have been a part of a small handful of Rose Bowl Games over the course of the history of the traditional New YearsDay bowl game in Pasadena, California, and the Nittany Lions will make one more appearance in the game this season. Penn State is set to face Pac-12 champion Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 2, 2023, and the Nittany Lions are looking for their second Rose Bow victory in program history.

Because the Rose Bowl has long been a matchup between the Big Ten and Pac-12, Penn State had just one appearance in the Rose Bowl prior to the 1994 season, its second season as a member of the Big Ten. Including the 2023 Rose Bowl, Penn State will have played in five Rose Bowls, with the 2023 game being the second time the Nittany Lions have played in Pasadena under head coach James Franklin.

Here is a brief look at the history of Penn State and the Rose Bowl, which has not been particularly kind to the Nittany Lions over the years.

Note: Rankings referenced are AP Top 25 rankings where applicable.

1923 Rose Bowl: USC 14, Penn State 3

Date: January 1, 1923

Penn State (6-3-1) vs. USC (9-1)

While this was not the first Rose Bowl Game to be played (it was the ninth), this was the first time the bowl game was played in the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium. Penn State traveled by train to attend the game, making stops in Chicago and the Grand Canyon, and the team shuffled in late for the game due to players getting caught in traffic while taking taxis to the stadium that got caught in parade traffic!

The game ended up being delayed by an hour and sportswriters had to finish their game stories by matchlight. Oh, what a time to be alive.

Perhaps more importantly, this marked the first bowl game played by both Penn State and USC. It would, of course, not be the last for either and the two would go on to meet in the Rose Bowl again on multiple occasions.

1995 Rose Bowl: Penn State 38, Oregon 20

Penn State’s Ki-Jana Carter (32) is chased by Oregon’s Alex Molden (1) as he heads for the end zone on the Nittany Lions’ first possession of the 81st Rose Bowl against Oregon in Pasadena, Ca., Monday, Jan. 2, 1995. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Date: January 2, 1995

No. 2 Penn State (11-0) vs. No. 12 Oregon (9-3)

Penn State returned to the Rose Bowl for the first time as a Big Ten champion after running through the 1994 schedule with a clean 11-0 record. A day after Nebraska had taken care of Miami in the Orange Bowl to be crowned the national champion, Penn State was merely hoping to turn in a showing against surprising Pac-10 champion Oregon that could earn a possible split title. Despite a brilliant performance from [autotag]Ki-Jana Carter[/autotag] with an 83-yard touchdown run on Penn State’s first offensive play from scrimmage and two additional touchdowns, it was not to be.

"They had him they thought, and then he was gone." – The great Keith Jackson calling @mastakey32's 83-yard touchdown run to open the #RoseBowl for the Penn State offense. https://t.co/ocyR3YzzFY — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) December 6, 2022

Penn State celebrated a 12-0 record, however, and would earn national title recognition from the New York Times, but Nebraska will go down in the history books as the national champion for the 1994 season despite Penn State’s dominant offensive showing that season.

Penn State has not faced Oregon since that 1995 Rose Bowl meeting.

2009 Rose Bowl: USC 38, Penn State 24

January 1, 2009, Pasadena, CA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Daryll Clark (17) scores a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter of the Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jody Gomez-USA TODAY Sports

Date: January 1, 2009

No. 6 Penn State (11-1) vs. No. 5 USC (11-1)

Penn State and USC met ion a clash of Big Ten and Pac-10 champions in 2009 to mark the first time in four seasons the Rose Bowl got its traditional pairing. The previous four seasons saw either the Big Ten or Pac-10 champion play in the BCS National Championship Game with USC leaving the Pac-10’s spot vacant in two of those years (although the 2006 BCS National Championship was actually played in the same stadium).

Each team was one loss away from potentially playing for the national championship in the 2008 season. Penn State’s early November loss to Iowa knocked Penn State from No. 3 in the BCS standings down to No. 8, which was too late to make up enough ground. USC had a loss earlier in the season that left them behind a crowded pack. Like Penn State, it was tough to work back into the top two. So it was the Rose Bowl meeting instead.

After a close first quarter tied at 7-7, USC blew things wide open with a 24-0 outburst in the second quarter. USC quarterback Mark Sanchez threw for 413 yards. Penn State’s 17-point fourth-quarter rally led by [autotag]Daryll Clark[/autotag] was too little, too late.

2017 Rose Bowl: USC 52, Penn State 49

January 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball in for a touchdown ahead of Southern California Trojans defensive back Adoree’ Jackson (2) during the second half of the 2017 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Date: January 2, 2017

No. 5 Penn State (11-2) vs. No. 9 USC (9-3)

This one stung for Penn State. In one of the most electric and back-and-forth games in Rose Bowl history, not to mention the highest-scoring Rose Bowl at that point in time, Penn State was left hanging their heads after letting one slip away against USC. After a wild run to the Big Ten championship for the first time in the Big Ten championship game era, the Nittany Lions looked to have a Rose Bowl celebration all but locked up, but USC stunned Penn State with a 17-0 fourth quarter including a game-winning field goal as time expired for a wild Rose Bowl win.

USC stormed out of the gates with a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter but Penn State scored on four consecutive offensive snaps between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter with a [autotag]Mike Gesicki[/autotag] touchdown catch before halftime to cut the USC lead to 27-21, an amazing 79-yard run by [autotag]Saquon Barkley[/autotag], a 72-yard touchdown catch and run by [autotag]Chris Godwin[/autotag], and a short touchdown run by [autotag]Trace McSorley[/autotag] to give Penn State a wild 42-27 lead.

Penn State led the Trojans 49-35 going into the fourth quarter but the offense suddenly stalled for the rest of the game and USC chipped away and celebrated a win behind quarterback Sam Darnold’s heroics with five touchdown passes and 473 passing yards.

Up next: The 2023 Rose Bowl vs. Utah

January 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; General view of B-2 bomber fly over before the Southern California Trojans play against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State will return to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2016 Big Ten championship season, although they will be doing so as the third-place team in the Big Ten East. The Big Ten’s Rose Bowl spot went to Penn State after Big Ten champion Michigan and Ohio State each made the College Football Playoff.

Penn State will face Pac-12 champion Utah in the first meeting between the two programs. Utah played in the 2022 Rose Bowl and lost to Ohio State.

