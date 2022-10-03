Penn State roommates Jahan Dotson, Micah Parsons swap jerseys after Cowboys-Commanders

PSU alums Dotson, Parsons swap jerseys after Cowboys-Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Things didn't go to Washington Commanders way this past Sunday in Dallas, as the Cowboys outplayed the Burgundy and Gold in all three facets en route to a 25-10 victory.

For one Commanders player, though, Sunday's game was at least a little bit special. Rookie Jahan Dotson had the chance to compete against Cowboys star Micah Parsons, his former roommate at Penn State, for the first time at the NFL level.

The two Nittany Lion alums swapped jerseys after the game, with each player penning a personal letter to the other.

"Micah, love you my boy!" Dotson wrote. "Keep hoopin', you already know what it is...DPOY."

Following the game, Dotson told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay it was surreal getting to share that moment with one of his close friends.

"A guy I lived with at Penn State that I saw excel at the college level playing with him and now against him, it’s definitely pretty cool to share that moment with him," Dotson said. "I’m super happy for him and I wish him the best this year.”

Facing Parsons at the NFL level is something Dotson has been looking forward to ever since he was drafted. It didn't take long after Dotson was selected by Washington for the friendly trash talk to begin.

ðŸ§¹ðŸ§¹ðŸ§¹ðŸ§¹ðŸ§¹ðŸ§¹ðŸ§¹ðŸ§¹ðŸ§¹ðŸ§¹ðŸ§¹ how you gonna get the ball han?! https://t.co/mCp523Zlki pic.twitter.com/xXkc6QqhM0 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) April 29, 2022

Although the Commanders came out on the losing end on Sunday, Dotson turned in another solid performance. The rookie caught three passes for 43 yards, including a beautiful 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Parsons registered four tackles in the game.

Story continues

Great route by Jahan and a dime from Carson pic.twitter.com/88krG4R6FW — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 2, 2022

“I feel I played pretty solid," Dotson told Finlay postgame. "I definitely could’ve made some plays for our team when they counted. But I feel like the opportunities that came my way, I was able to make the most of them.”

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Follow | Watch on YouTube

Dotson leads Washington with four receiving touchdowns through the first quarter of the season. For comparison, Terry McLaurin led all Commanders' wideouts with five touchdowns in 2021.

While Parsons and the Cowboys took home the victory in Dallas, Dotson is determined the result will go the other direction when the two clubs meet in January at FedEx Field.

"When he comes to Washington, we've got to get the 'W' back," Dotson said.