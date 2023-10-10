Penn State reveals Generations of Greatness uniforms for UMass game

Penn State is not one of those college football programs that will roll out a special uniform every other week or multiple times per year. And the way Penn State does things, a casual college football viewer may not even be able to tell when Penn State does suit up in their take on an alternative uniform.

This week will see Penn State bring out its signature “Generations of Greatness” uniform featuring a mix of classic looks and tributes to generations past. The changes are subtle for most, but they are there for the uniform diehards to enjoy.

Assuming Penn State is sticking to its typical look for the Generations of Greatness uniform, Penn State will add a uniform number to each player’s helmet, the numbering on the jerseys will be slightly different from their traditional block numbers, and the white pants will feature a blue stripe down the leg. Players will also wear white shoes instead of the classic black Nike sneakers.

We previously dug into each uniform nugget in the Generations of Greatness uniform, in case you missed it.

It was previously announced that this would be the week for the Generations of Greatness uniforms, but it would be interesting to see if Penn State has any new wrinkles to unveil with the look this year. Or maybe we are reading too much into the tweet shared by James Franklin on social media.

Penn State will host UMass this Saturday, Oct,. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions are a massive betting favorite in the game.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire