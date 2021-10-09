Penn State reunion among top 3 matchups in Cowboys-Giants rivalry renew

The Dallas Cowboys enter a third-straight home game against the New York Giants on Sunday. New York is coming off of an overtime win against the Saints while Dallas is coming off back-to-back impressive home wins as part of three straight victories.

As to be expected in a divisional showdown, there will be storylines to watch and matchups to key on. The Dallas offense has been impressive so far, scoring 36-plus points in their last two games and there’s no reason to expect that will change against the Giants. That being said, what can change?

Daniel Jones has had an impressive start to the season, but will Trevon Diggs spoil it with another interception against an injury-ridden receiver core? Penn State standouts Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons will face off for the first time and there’s plenty of speed and star power between the two to keep an eye out for.

This is another return to AT&T Stadium for Jason Garrett, but this time he faces a new and improved Dallas defense under Dan Quinn. Here’s three matchups to focus on for Cowboys-Giants on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley vs. Micah Parsons

The duo of Barkley and Parsons made their names at Penn State, in front of their fair share of whiteout crowds. Now, the former Nittany Lions will be toe-to-toe on Sunday in both the running and passing game.

Barkley had a shaky start to the season, partly due to the struggles of the Giants’ offense as a whole, but it’s been a different story in the last two weeks. In Week 3 and Week 4, Barkley has totaled over 200 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns to help propel New York to their first win of the season against the Saints.

For Parsons, it’s been a wild card of performances, whether it be at linebacker or defensive end. Parsons will likely be tasked with defending Barkley on a regular basis considering his incredible speed in coverage. After not having to worry about Christian McCaffrey last week, this could be the first true test for Parsons in defending a multifaceted running back.

There’s a lot of excitement between the two, considering their connection dating back to Barkley recruiting Parsons to Penn State.

Daniel Jones vs. Trevon Diggs

After a shaky start in his first two NFL seasons, Jones has had a strong opening act for 2021. The third-year quarterback has amassed 1,184 passing yards and six total touchdowns through four weeks. Now, he faces a young corner in Diggs who has showed incredible instincts in his second year.

Jones has been known for his turnover issues in his young career and something has to give on Sunday with the Dallas defense second in takeaways. Diggs, the reigning NFC defensive player of the month and player of the week, spearheads the defense with five interceptions and can continue his hot start against the Giants.

The Cowboys have faced some tough customers at quarterback so far with names like Tom Brady and Justin Herbert, so another interception for Diggs wouldn’t surprise anyone at this point. Jones will also be missing big weapons in Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, so opportunities will arise for Diggs and the opportunistic Dallas defense.

Dan Quinn vs. Jason Garrett

There is no absence of storylines on Sunday at AT&T Stadium and Quinn has a chance to make a statement against the former Cowboys head coach by smothering the New York offense.

In addition to the takeaways Dallas has been able to produce, the Giants have the worst red-zone touchdown percentage at just 33%, and the Cowboys defense is giving up 396.2 yards per game but making timely stops.

The statistics favor Dallas to be able to get the stops when necessary, but anything can happen in a divisional matchup. Considering how the Cowboys’ offense has been clicking, Quinn should be able to dial up stunts in pass rush and challenge Garrett’s ability to adjust against a young and aggressive defensive core.

