Penn State reportedly targets former Indiana coach Tom Allen as defensive coordinator

Dec. 17—Penn State is targeting former Indiana coach Tom Allen as its next defensive coordinator, according to a report by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Thamel reported that the deal is being finalized and is expected to come together in the upcoming days.

The 53-year-old Allen was fired last month after going 33-49 in seven seasons as Hoosiers head coach. He served as Indiana's defensive coordinator for one season in 2016.

His best season with the Hoosiers came in the pandemic-affected 2020 season when they went 6-2, including a controversial one-point win over Penn State in overtime.

Before he replaced Kevin Wilson in December 2016, Allen was Indiana's defensive coordinator for one season and coached six seasons as a college assistant at Drake, Arkansas State, Ole Miss and South Florida. He was a very successful high school coach for 15 years in Indiana.

Allen would replace Manny Diaz, who left Penn State after two very successful seasons to become head coach at Duke.

Penn State coach James Franklin has often talked about how much respect he has for Allen.