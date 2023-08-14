Penn State reportedly set for future non-conference game vs. MAC opponent in 2028

Penn State may have filled one of the two vacancies it had for non-conference play in 2028. While we continue to wait to see how the new Big Ten football schedule will be adjusted with the additions of Oregon and Washington in 2024, Penn State has reportedly lined up a home game for the 2028 schedule against an opponent from the MAC.

According to a report from FBSchedules.com, Penn State will host Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028 in Beaver Stadium. According to the same report, which cites a copy of the football game agreement acquired from Ball State, Penn State will pay Ball State a sum of $1.45 million for the one-game guarantee.

Penn State is scheduled to play a road game at Syracuse a week later on Sept. 9, 2028 in the second game of a home-and-home agreement (Penn State will host Syracuse to open the 2027 season). Penn State has yet to officially announce the Ball State game, but it would leave one vacancy left to fill on the non-conference schedule for 2028, as long as the Big Ten stays with a nine-game conference schedule.

Penn State has faced Ball State just once in its history. Penn State clobbered Ball State, 44-13, in their one and only meeting in 2021. Penn State is 28-2 all-time against teams from the MAC.

