Penn State reportedly hiring Kansas assistant as new offensive coordinator [updated]

Nov. 30—Penn State is expected to hire Kansas assistant coach Andy Kotelnicki as its new offensive coordinator, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Thursday.

Kotelnicki has worked for Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold since 2013, first at Division III power Wisconsin-Whitewater and then at Buffalo before he joined the Kansas staff when Leipold was hired in 2021.

He replaces Mike Yurcich, who was fired by Nittany Lions coach James Franklin the day after a 24-15 loss to No. 2 Michigan three weeks ago. Yurcich had mixed results in three seasons at Penn State.

Franklin was asked last week what qualities he was looking for in his new offensive coordinator.

"It's really the same factors," he said. "It's who's gonna be great on third down and who's got the data to back up explosive plays. In college football nowadays to be able to just go 4 yards a play is hard to do all the way down the field.

"A big one is data and information based on the people who have been able to score against their best competition, the best competition in whatever leagues they come from. I think that's an important piece of this as well."

The Lions struggled miserably on offense in a 20-12 loss to Ohio State and a 24-15 defeat to Michigan. They gained just 240 yards against the Buckeyes and 238 against the Wolverines. They scored just three touchdowns in those games, their only losses.

"We gotta make sure that we put ourselves in the best position based on the teams we need to beat," Franklin said, "and to be able to do that and to have the data and the evidence to back that up. And the experience to back it up."

The 41-year-old Kotelnicki is a native of Minnesota who played center at Wisconsin-River Falls, where he was a team captain and a student coach. He was an assistant coach at Western Illinois and then served as offensive coordinator at his alma mater for two seasons.

He joined the staff at Division II Mary and spent two seasons there as offensive coordinator. Leipold hired him as offensive coordinator at Wisconsin-Whitewater and then at Buffalo.

His annual salary reportedly was $1 million at Kansas.

"It also would probably help if it's somebody you have a relationship with already because you're not trying to figure that out," Franklin said. "Are they a cultural fit, too?"

With Buffalo, Kotelnicki coached against Penn State twice at Beaver Stadium, a 27-14 loss in 2015 and a 45-13 defeat in 2019.

"You have to be careful," Franklin said. "Somebody could have a special quarterback or somebody could have a generational wide receiver. And it skews all the stats. That's what makes it hard.

"The bigger sample size, the bigger body of work, allows you to eliminate some of that risk and feel more confident in the decision. (You also want) somebody who's gonna come in and use the personnel based on how it's already been built."

Penn State sophomore quarterback Drew Allar has completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,336 yards and 23 touchdowns with just one interception, but he played poorly against Ohio State and Michigan.

Kotelnicki also is expected to work with running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who were named to the All-Big Ten team earlier this week.

This year, the Jayhawks (8-4) rank eighth nationally in rushing offense (211.3 yards per game), 17th in pass efficiency, 29th in total offense (434.0) and scoring offense (33.6) and 67th in passing offense (222.7).

Kansas has used three quarterbacks this season who have attempted at least 36 passes apiece: Jason Bean, Jalon Daniels and Cole Ballard. Daniels was the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year who has missed the last nine games with a back injury.

The Jayhawks beat then-No. 6 Oklahoma 38-33 in October, rolling up 443 total yards. Their losses have been to Texas (40-14), Oklahoma State (39-32), Texas Tech (16-13) and Kansas State (31-27).

Last year, Kansas (6-7) became bowl eligible and was fourth nationally in pass efficiency, 20th in scoring, 31st in total offense, 38th in rushing offense and 42nd in passing offense.

The Jayhawks averaged 7.0 yards per play, ranking second in the nation behind Ohio State, and had 41 plays of at least 31 yards, which ranked seventh nationally. They posted six games with at least 500 total yards, including 603 yards in the Liberty Bowl against Arkansas.