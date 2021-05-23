Penn State reportedly a finalist for LSU transfer QB TJ Finley

The search for Penn State’s quarterback addition through the transfer portal could come to a close on Monday, but the Nittany Lions will have to beat out three other schools for the prize. LSU quarterback TJ Finley is set to make his commitment decision on Monday, according to 247 Sports.

While Penn State is reportedly one of the four finalists for Finley’s transfer decision, Auburn is considered by some to be a possible favorite. Alabama and Houston are also reportedly in the final stages of contention with the decision looming.

A previous update on the transfer watch suggested Texas was a team to watch for Finley, along with Auburn and Penn State. It would seem the latest information suggests the Longhorns are no longer in the running, while Auburn remains a strong contender.

Alabama is always difficult to beat out for any player the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban want even a little bit. Auburn and Penn State both seem to have their starting quarterback situations ironed out for the 2021 season with Sean Clifford at Penn State and Bo Nix at Auburn. But a chance to start as early as 2022 could be in line for Finley in Happy Valley.

The appeal of Finley for Penn State is that he checked off the major boxes James Franklin has suggested he is looking for in a transfer addition. Finley has real game experience at a high level that neither of his current backup options provide behind Clifford. And Finley could fit the kind of offensive scheme new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich brings to the table.

But the ball, as they say, is in Finley’s hands. Is Penn State the best fit? Or will he opt to remain in the SEC or take his chances with a competitive Group of 5 program like Houston?

