Penn State remains ranked in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Three striaght losses proved to not be enough t knock Penn State from the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. A day after the Ohio State Buckeyes handed Penn State its third consecutive loss for a dreadful 1-3 October, the voters in te coaches poll felt Penn State looked worthy of still being considered among the 25 best teams in the country.

Penn State did fall six spots from their ranking last week in the coaches poll, but Penn State comes in at No. 23 in this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Ohio State remained at No. 5 in the coaches poll this week after their victory over Penn State on Saturdya night and no real reason to change anything in the top four spots above them.

Michigan State moved up one spot to No. 6 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after their victory over Michigan. The Wolverines dropped to No. 10 in this week’s poll, down four spots from the previous week. Iowa fell six spots down to No. 16 after their one-sided loss to Wisconsin, giving the Hawkeyes back-to-back losses since their victory over Penn State earlier in October.

A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 8-0 1,600 (64) – 2 Cincinnati 8-0 1,460 – 3 Alabama 7-1 1,453 – 4 Oklahoma 9-0 1,423 – 5 Ohio State 7-1 1,336 – 6 Michigan State 8-0 1,325 +1 7 Oregon 7-1 1,198 +1 8 Notre Dame 7-1 1,095 +3 9 Wake Forest 8-0 1,051 +4 10 Michigan 7-1 1,050 -4 11 Oklahoma State 7-1 922 +4 12 Texas A&M 6-2 910 +2 13 Baylor 7-1 815 +5 14 Auburn 6-2 802 +7 15 Ole Miss 6-2 680 -6 16 Iowa 6-2 512 -6 17 Kentucky 6-2 497 -5 18 Texas-San Antonio 8-0 401 +4 19 Houston 7-1 349 +10 20 BYU 7-2 310 +6 21 Coastal Carolina 7-1 301 +3 22 NC State 6-2 265 +3 23 Penn State 5-3 215 -6 24 SMU 7-1 192 -8 25 Pittsburgh 6-2 162 -6

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 20 San Diego State; No. 23 Iowa State

Others receiving votes:

UL Lafayette 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1.