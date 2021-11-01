Penn State hangs on to a spot in latest AP Top 25 after loss to Buckeyes
AP voters appeared to be giving Penn State the benefit of the doubt by keeping them in the AP Top 25 this week.
AP voters appeared to be giving Penn State the benefit of the doubt by keeping them in the AP Top 25 this week.
Ohio State drops one spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll as Sparty takes big leap.
Wisconsin remains on the outside looking in of the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
It wasn’t the blowout many expected, but No. 5 Ohio State got the job done with a 33-24 win over No. 20 Penn State on Saturday night in Columbus.
Ohio State continues to hold steady in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
This could very well be what we see unveiled on Tuesday night.
Alabama was off the weekend but was still able to maintain its spot at No. 3 in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday.Georgia was the unanimous first-place team in both polls, taking all 64 votes in the coaches poll as well as all 63 votes in the AP Top 25.
UTSA coach Jeff Traylor signed an extension through 2031 after leading the Roadrunners to an 8-0 start and their first AP Top 25 ranking.
Sharjah's love affair with cricket extends into the Twenty20 World Cup as memories of Javed Miandad's last-ball six and Sachin Tendulkar's "desert storm" linger at the famed venue.
If he hadn't already, Magomed Ankalaev has solidified his spot as a top contender in the UFC light heavyweight division.
Reverend Jesse Jackson is the latest — and one of the most recognizable names — to meet with Howard University […] The post Rev. Jesse Jackson, 80, to join Howard University students protesting poor campus conditions appeared first on TheGrio.
The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten restrictions on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather. The case the justices will hear Wednesday comes as gun violence has surged, and it could dramatically increase the number of people eligible to carry firearms as they go about their daily lives. The case centers on New York's restrictive gun permit law and whether challengers to the law have a right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.
In fact, 73% of Americans feel their paychecks no longer give them as much buying power as they once did, according to a recent survey by Voya Financial. If you're in that boat, make an effort to shop more mindfully, cut back on some spending if possible, and boost your earnings with a side gig.
Caitlin Keen wins 2021 Flying Pig Marathon
The Oklahoma Sooners blasted Texas Tech 52-21 ahead of the 2021 season's first batch of College Football Playoff rankings.
Arch Manning didn't miss a pass in Newman's victory over Cohen
According to a report Sunday by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is dealing with an ankle sprain that could be a "1-3 week" issue.
There should be some interesting changes after a huge weekend of college football. What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY possibly look like? It's our prediction and best guess on what the latest rankings will be after Week 9.
Michigan State moves up a notch to No. 6 in the USA TODAY Coaches poll following its huge win against Michigan. U-M slipped four places to No. 10.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 9? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Here are some of our top opinion reads you may have missed.