Penn State remains no. 7 in Week 3 US LBM Coaches Poll

It was another eventful weekend of college football with some changes in the top 10 of the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, but Penn State saw no movement yet again in the updated poll on Sunday afternoon. Penn State remains the no. 7 team in the updated coaches poll, the same ranking they have had since the preseason poll.

Georgia continues to hold the top spot in the coaches poll with 62 first-place votes following their home win over South Carolina this weekend. Michigan holds the no. 2 spot with 1 first-place vote. Ohio State, checking in at no. 4, also received a first-place vote. Florida State held the no. 3 spot this week after a scare at Boston College.

USC and Texas sit in front of Penn State at no. 5 and no. 6, respectively, and Washington keeps the no. 8 spot after a blowout at Michigan State. There was no change in the top 8 this week.

No. 9 Notre Dame and no. 10 Utah each moved up two spots this week to round out the top 10. No. 12 Alabama and no. 20 Tennessee each fell out to make room after Alabama struggled with South Florida and Tennessee lost at Florida.

Penn State will return home to Beaver Stadium this week for a Big Ten showdown with Iowa. The game is set for a primetime kickoff on CBS, Penn State’s first appearance on the network under the Big Ten’s new media rights agreement that went into effect this season. Penn State also appeared on primetime in the season opener against West Virginia, winning 38-15 on NBC.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 3.

