Penn State remains no. 7 in Week 4 US LBM Coaches Poll

Following a massive weekend of college football and a 31-0 victory at home in front of the second-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history, Penn State saw no movement in the updated US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 4. Penn State continues to hold onto the no. 7 ranking with a firm grip following this most recent weekend of college football.

The recurring theme with the coaches poll has been the amount of movement around Penn State in the poll while the Nittany Lions remain unchanged. Penn State has been no. 7 in the US LBM Coaches Poll each week since the release of the preseason poll. But there was once again some shuffling of teams ahead of Penn State this week.

Georgia remains the no. 1 team with 61 first-place votes. Michigan follows while holding onto the no. 2 spot, although no. 3 Ohio State closed the gap a bit following a road win at no. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday night. The Buckeyes received 2 first-place votes in the poll this week.

Ohio State flipped positions with no. 4 Florida State after the Seminoles needed overtime to escape an upset at Clemson. Texas also flipped spots with USC to move to no. 5 while the Trojans drop to no. 6, one spot ahead of Penn State.

The only other team to receive a first-place vote in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week was Washington. The Huskies are one spot behind Penn State at no. 8 in this week’s coaches poll. No. 9 Oregon moved up two spots this week to capitalize on Notre Dame dropping four spots. The Ducks obliterated Colorado this week to drop the Buffs out of the top 25 according to the coaches poll. Utah rounds out the top 10 with the no. 10 ranking this week, giving the Pac-12 three teams in the top 10, none of which will be in the conference this time next year.

Penn State’s victory over Iowas also knocked the Hawkeyes out of the top 25. Iowa went from a no. 22 ranking to receiving just 16 total points in the coaches poll this week.

The Big Ten has just three teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll with Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. Future members USC, Oregon, and Washington join the Wolverines, Buckeyes, and Nittany Lions in the top 10.

Newcomers in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week include no. 22 Missouri, no. 23 Florida, no. 24 Kansas, and no. 25 Kansas State.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4 is listed below.

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Colorado, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Clemson, No. 25 UCLA

Others receiving votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire