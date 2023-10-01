Penn State remains no. 6 in the updated AP Top 25

Following the release of the updated US LBM Coaches Poll, Penn State is now a consensus no. 6 team entering its bye week. The AP top 25 was released Sunday afternoon, and Penn State held on to its no. 6 ranking form a week ago following its road win at Northwestern.

There was no change to the top seven teams in this week’s AP Top 25, but the final spots in the top 10 saw some slight changes after Utah was upset on Friday night. With Utah dropping eight spots from no. 10 to no. 18, Notre Dame was the team stepping into the top 10 this week for the AP voters. The Fighting Irish take over the no. 10 spot, which is one spot ahead of Alabama.

Oregon and USC also swapped spots this week. The Ducks take over at no. 8 and USC takes the no. 9 spot as the two future Big Ten programs swap spots within the top 10.

Georgia remains the top team in the AP top 25 this week, although the gap between the two-time defending national champions and the rest of the poll appears to be closing a bit after a tough road trip to Auburn. Georgia received 35 1st-place votes in this week’s AP poll, 20 fewer than they received last week). No. 2 Michigan received 12 1st-place votes and no. 3 Texas picked up 10 1st-place ballots from the voters. No. 4 Ohio State (1) and no. 5 Florida State (4) also received first-place votes.

Penn State is the highest-ranked team in this week’s AP top 25 not to receive any 1st-place votes.

Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State are the only current Big Ten members ranked in the AP top 25 this week (Washington, USC, and Oregon all join next year), but the Big Ten could be on the verge of adding another. Maryland is the top team among the others receiving votes, but the Terrapins visit Ohio State this week.

Here is the full AP Top 25 for this week.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire