Penn State recruits show out in 2022 All-American Bowl

The 2022 Under Armour All-American Bowl gave the nation a first real glimpse at some of the college football stars of the near future. Among those participating in the game were a handful of Penn State’s members of the Class of 2022 haul, including quarterback drew Allar and running back Nicholas Singleton. And despite impressive showings during the week of practices leading up to the game, the game itself was lacking in any real spectacular plays to get Penn State fans excited. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a tremendous amount of optimism for what this recruiting class could be capable of.

And it didn’t take long for Penn State fans to get a glimpse at an offensive duo in action that has a tremendous amount of hope in 2022 and beyond.

QB Drew Allar was a big winner this week

To start, Drew Allar opened the game with a handoff to future Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton. Shortly after, Allar was seen running for his life and sacked by Iowa signee Aaron Graves. He struggled at first, but later found his groove. Allar made some simple mistakes, but later turned it on with some effortless throws showing off his arm strength.

Drew Allar 🚀🚀 Smoke Bouie Penn State to Texas A&M hooking up for the East touchdown 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C47UriyRxF — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 8, 2022

Allar made some key throws to Alabama signee Isaiah Bond. He had one early in the first half this afternoon. Overall, there were some bumps along the way, but Allar still looked good and Penn State fans should be ecstatic for him to arrive to Happy Valley.

During h week, Allar was recognized as one of the top performers of the week by On3, which ranked Allar No. 3 overall in their list of top performers for the week. Per On3;

While he didn’t stuff the stat sheet in the game, we saw Allar make some high-level throws over the course of the afternoon.

Nicholas Singleton proves to be a dominant running back

Singleton has an immense amount of talent. Although we didn’t see too many flashes from him in the All-American Bowl, he did shine in practice on Wednesday. As mentioned, the East opened up their first drive with Allar handing it off to Singleton. The trait that stands out the most for Singleton is his elusiveness.

And Singleton reminded those watching the game and practices why he was among the nation’s top running back recruits in the Class of 2022. As quoted by On3;

He didn’t get many touches during the game, but Singleton looked like the nation’s top running back prospect in practices.

The quarterback and running back for the two most crucial parts that’s struggled this season for the Nittany Lions. The running back room does have speed, but with his talent, Singleton can come in and compete right away.

Dani Dennis-Sutton emerges as a big defensive force

This next one is exciting. Dani Dennis-Sutton had a productive performance today. He played much of the game this afternoon and had some exciting moments, including sacking future Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown (note that Brown was initially committed to USC then re-opened his recruiting process, then later committed to Ohio State on December 1).

Dani Dennis-Sutton sacks are a sight to behold, too 🤭 pic.twitter.com/TNAzAa40nJ — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 8, 2022

Sutton has been one of the most impressive edge rushers this week throughout the All American Bowl. With Penn State losing key defensive players to the draft, Sutton could see a substantial role early with the Nittany Lions defense.

Dani with another assisted tackle pic.twitter.com/OVM7BhLE4h — Ryan Snyder (@RyanSnyderOn3) January 8, 2022

Dennis-Sutton was among those who were most impressive during the week, and On3 ranked him at No. 5 in their list of top 10 performers this week.

Keon Wylie looks ready to carry on Linebacker-U legacy

The last 2022 to recruit for Penn State present in the All-American Bowl was linebacker Keon Wylie. With Wylie headed to “Linebacker U”, he will have some big shoes to fill with the amount of talent that has passed through at that position over the years in Happy Valley.

Wylie made some key plays in the second half, including one in the third quarter, showing off his vision and physicality.

Keon Wylie with a nice open field tackle pic.twitter.com/T98Htua51q — Ryan Snyder (@RyanSnyderOn3) January 8, 2022

It’s also worth noting that Penn State did lose out on four-star versatile safety Larry Turner-Gooden, who committed to Texas today over Penn State, who he had in his top five, and others.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Larry Turner-Gooden has Committed to Texas! The 6’0 180 S from California chose the Longhorns over Maryland, Colorado, and USC. He joins Texas’ Top 5 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings 🤘🏽https://t.co/LsMA1pQ21E pic.twitter.com/26t2V9iZCZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 8, 2022

All four Penn State recruits had flashes of their own. Their talent speaks volumes, and they were able to showcase it in front of some of the top recruits in the country.

1