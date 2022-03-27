Penn State recruits react to recent visit on Twitter

Penn State capped off the first week of spring football practices with a notable recruiting weekend. Penn State’s staff welcomed members of the Class of 2022 who will join the program in the summer and a mix of recruiting targets and commits in the next three recruiting cycles, including a pair of players committed to Pac-12 schools.

Getting a chance to check out the campus and spring practices in session is always a significant recruiting event for any program, and one that James Franklin looks forward to. And, of course, the players soaking in their trip to State College were sure to tweet about it afterward.

Kevyn Humes, Cornerback

Had a great time today at Penn State!! Can’t wait to come back. @CoachTerryPSU @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/9UpUq73399 — Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) March 26, 2022

Kevyn Humes is a Class of 2024 target out of Potomac, Maryland. He is currently unrated by the recruiting outlets, but Penn State is already looking to make a good early impression with a regional prospect.

Edrees Farooq, Safety

Edrees Farooq is another Class of 2024 target on Penn State’s radar. Like most Class of 2024 prospects, it is too early to have ratings provided by the recruiting services. But Farooq is already pulling in a number of FBS offers from Power 5 programs including Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Pittsburgh in addition to Penn State.

Kobe Boykin, Athlete

The visit from Kobe Boykin was one to make close note of. The California recruit is currently committed to Utah in the Class of 2024. Time will tell if the visit to Penn State will convince Boykin to reconsider his commitment to the defending Pac-12 champions, but Penn State certainly hoped to make the best of the opportunity to host the athlete on campus.

Jaylen McClain, Cornerback

Jaylen McClain is a Class of 2024 target from West Orange New Jersey. Although he has yet to be rated by the recruiting services just yet, his offer sheet is already pretty impressive. In addition to Penn State, McClain holds offers from Georgia, Nebraska, South Carolina, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Duke, and Maryland just to name a few. That list will surely be growing in the coming months.

