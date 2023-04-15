Penn State recruits enjoying Blue-White weekend

Penn State’s annual spring game, the Blue-White Game, not only serves as the official close to the spring football practice season but is also a significant recruiting tool for head coach James Franklin and his staff. As Penn State brings a close to another spring practice schedule on Saturday with the spring game inside Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions are taking advantage of the weekend to make a major recruiting push with over 100 recruits visiting campus for the weekend.

There are too many to share, but here is a sampling of what some of Penn State’s recruiting targets are sharing on Twitter as they visit the program for Blue-White Game weekend.

Jerrae Hawkins, Wide receiver, Class of 2024

I’m back in happy valley for the spring game this Saturday !! @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/HlvFXGnilU — Jerrae “Tank” Hawkins Jr 💫 (@Tankk_1k) April 14, 2023

Penn State appears to be in the final running for IMG Academy four-star wide receiver [autotag]Jerrae Hawkins[/autotag][autotag], but there will have to be s bit of convincing to do according to the updated recruiting analysis as the Florida Gators are projected to be the favorite over the Nittany Lions here. But Penn State’s recent success out of Florida and with IMG Academy is not to be overlooked as Jerrae Hawkins soaks in the Blue-White Gamew this weekend.

Jamezell Lassiter, Wide receiver, Class of 2024

Penn State is continuing to look to add depth at wide receiver, which is where this recruit comes into the picture. Jamezell Lassiter could be flying under the radar a bit as Penn State welcomes him to campus. Lassiter is a small receiver at just 5′-8″, but that could translate to a solid special teams option.

Amaree Williams, Edge, Class of 2025

I had an AMAZING visit in happy valley today, special thanks to @coachjfranklin, @tbrown_19, @DBarnes_18, @knnysndrs, and the man him self @coachseider alongside the rest of the Penn State’s staff. I am looking forward to being back tomorrow to watch Penn States spring game.! pic.twitter.com/TDWdRpjgmX — Amaree Williams (@AmareeWilliam25) April 14, 2023

Penn State has picked up a couple of commitments in its Class of 2024 out of the state of Florida, and it hopes to gain an inside track with another Florida recruit in the Class of 2025. [autotag]Amaree Williams[/autotag] is visiting from North Palm Beach, Florida and brings two-way ability as an edge rusher and a wide receiver, although Penn State may be more interested in his edge rushing abilities as this recruiting process is still in its early stages.

Israel Oladipupo, Edge, Class of 2025

Penn State is also looking ahead to the Class of 2025 with [autotag]Israel Oladipupo[/autotag] in town for the weekend. Penn State is the only school on the radar according to his On3 recruiting profile at this stage, but this could be one worth watching moving forward in the next recruiting cycle.

Jalen Alexander, Running back, Class of 2024

Penn State appears to have solidified the depth at running back a bit, but there is always room for one more. [autotag]Jalen Alexander[/autotag] could still be out there to be added to the Class of 2024 as the talented and versatile player out of Indiana is in town for the Blue-White Game this weekend.

Carter Lowe, Offensive tackle, Class of 2025

Pumped to be in Happy Valley tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/KEMnfIiT2E — Carter Lowe (@big_carter72) April 14, 2023

This is a big visit for Penn State, literally. [autotag]Carter Lowe[/autotag], a four-star offensive tackle is visiting Penn State this weekend, although he seems to be trending in the direction of Michigan according to some of the updated recruiting analysis at the moment. The Toledo native could be choosing between Michigan and Ohio State. Can Penn State enter the conversation a bit more seriously after this weekend?

Donoban Harbour, Offensive Line, Class of 2024

4 star Wisconsin Offensive Tackle is in Happy Valley https://t.co/Rgtino54RD — Dear Old State (@_DearOldState) April 14, 2023

Here is another one to watch closely. Four-star offensive lineman [autotag]Donovan Harbour[/autotag] is visiting Penn State as the Nittany Lions hope to make a big impression on the recruit this weekend. Harbour, a Wisconsin native, is trending toward staying close to home with Wisconsin but Ohio State and Tennessee are also supposedly in the mix. This could be a big weekend opportunity for Penn State to enter the race at the final stages of the recruiting process.

