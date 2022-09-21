How are the Penn State recruits doing in their senior seasons?

Penn State is coming off a blowout win against Auburn. Not only that, but the Nittany Lions have had quite a few talented players on their radar for future recruiting classes.

We know all about the current Penn State roster and we took a thorough look at the 2022 recruits over the summer. But, what about the future Nittany Lions?

Last week, we took a look at some key recruits who have Penn State on their radar. There were some that even had them narrowed down into a final 10 to 12 teams. But there were others that were pretty far out in their recruiting process but still definitely worth keeping an eye on.

It’s worth noting that running back London Montgomery is sitting out for the season due to a season-ending injury. Montgomery was a big get for Penn State’s recruiting class in 2023.

This week, let’s check back in with some key 2023 recruits and how their senior seasons have been thus far.

J'ven Williams - 2023 OT

Ok we have to bring this one up. Williams was all over Penn State Twitter after his vicious hit on Friday. Seeing that video should make Penn State fans very excited for the upcoming recruiting class.

Penn State‘s offensive line has struggled over the past year. So what do they do? They target that area heavily in their recruiting process.

Williams is a multi-sport athlete in high school currently. He competed in track as a shot put and discus thrower. He had plenty of offers from around the country. Other notable Big Ten schools include Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, and Illinois.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Williams might be one of the most intriguing names in the 2023 recruiting class for Penn State

Ejani Shakir - 2023 WR

Shakir has shown Plenty of progression throughout his high school football career. Through the first two games, he has 18 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown. His best receiving season came his freshman year when he finished with 861 yards and nine touchdowns. The four-star receiver is off to a solid start in his senior season.

Diving deeper into Shakir, he had a good amount of notable offers from around the country. Other than Penn State, those Big Ten schools include Nebraska and Rutgers.

Penn State already has an exciting group of receivers currently. However, that 2023 class will bring even more talent with two coming in, including Shakir.

Lamont Payne - 2023 CB

Lamont Payne is another defensive player that has continued to progress throughout his high school football career. It’s worth noting that he has played for two different football teams. Not only that, but he has still showed signs of progression despite moving around teams. That is one intriguing aspect of his that stands out. His ability to adjust.

In four games play this season, Payne has 12 solo tackles. Last season, he had 18 solo tackles in 10 games played. So he is already on track to beat that this season.

On top of that, Payne also spent time as a return man. They are not the most intriguing stats. But they still show that he is capable of being a versatile player.

Penn State will likely lose Joey Porter Jr. in their cornerback room. However, they do have talent coming in next year, and we have already seen plenty of freshmen play for them on both sides of the ball. Regardless, Porter Jr.’s departure into the NFL will be fairly big shoes to fill for Penn State’s defense.

Joey Schlaffer - 2023 TE

The last player is three-star tight end Joey Schlaffer. Penn State has done a nice job with the development of tight ends over the years. Hence the reason why Pat Freiermuth and Mike Gesicki are both starting tight ends in the NFL.

On their current roster, they have both Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange. Both have been very productive this season for Penn State thus far. Penn State also has a Milwaukee native Jerry Cross from their 2022 recruiting class.

Then we have Schlaffer. In his last game, he had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. He also had seven carries with 80 rushing yards and a touchdown. Schlaffer currently has six total touchdowns with 286 receiving yards. He is averaging 71.5 receiving yards per game.

The tight end room now and for the future looks pretty exciting for Penn State.

