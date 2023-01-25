Penn State recruiting target set for signing day announcement

Penn State already has the bulk of its Class of 2023 signed, sealed, and delivered, but the traditional signing day coming up is a chance to put some nice finishing touches in place. One final key recruiting target is reportedly set to announce his college decision on national signing day.

That target would be Chimdy Onoh, a four-star offensive tackle from Maryland who has been trending in Penn State’s favor in the final stages of his recruiting process. Lions247 reported Onoh is expected to sign his national letter of intent and confirm his college decision on Wednesday, February 1.

Onoh recently made an official visit to Penn State and followed it up with a trip to Michigan State. He also has an official visit set for Ole Miss this weekend, just days before signing day. Rutgers is also in the mix coming down the final stretch.

All four schools — Penn State, Michigan State, Rutgers, and Ole Miss — were previously listed as Onoh’s top four schools.

Onoh would be a massive addition to Penn State’s already impressive Class of 2023 haul, in more ways than one. Onoh measures 6-6 and 270 lb according to his recruiting profile on 247Sports. The four-star recruit is the no. 8 players in the state of Maryland, which has been a well-established pipeline state for the Nittany Lions both historically and in more recent years by Franklin and his staff.

There are no crystal ball predictions on file on the 247Sports database, but the On3 recruiting prediction machine has calculated a slight advantage for Penn State with a 21.0% chance of securing the commitment. Michigan State could be a significant threat to Penn State’s chances, but this will certainly be something to watch as Onoh makes his official visit. Having a chance to show off a freshly polished Rose Bowl trophy is certainly a nice recruiting tool for Franklin. We’ll see how that pays off.

List

Penn State football locks in Class of 2023

Related

Patriots hire former Penn State coach as offensive coordinator Drew Allar mentioned in Heisman Trophy Discussion Penn State gets commitment for preferred walk-on from Louisiana speedster Penn State announces hiring of Marques Hagans as wide receivers coach Joey Porter Jr. heads to NFC East in this mock draft

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire