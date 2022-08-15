Penn State recruiting snapshot: 4-star Carmelo Taylor

Penn State continues to put together a fine Class of 2023 with some four-star talent across the roster. One of the last pieces of the class added to the recruiting haul is wide receiver Carmelo Taylor, who surprised many by committing to the Nittany Lions over South Carolina.

Taylor is a recruiting prize out of Virginia, a state that has been kind to Penn State over the years and continues to produce talent for the program as a pipeline state.

Here is a brief overview of Penn State’s wide receiver commit.

Vitals

Hometown: Roanoke, VA

Height: 5′-11″

Weight: 160 lbs.

247Sports Composite

[4-star] | [No. 49 WR in the nation] | [No. 6 player in the state of Virginia]

Recruitment

Offered on May 27, 2022

Official visit on June 24, 2022

Offers

Penn State

Liberty

Maryland

Old Dominion

South Carolina

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

High School Athletic Career

Taylor received a Crystal Ball to South Carolina, but eventually made the decision to come to Penn State.

He was also a multi-sport athlete, competing in track and field, and his speed certainly translated to the football field.

Taylor didn’t have too many big offers. Penn State and South Carolina were his biggest ones he received.

The biggest trait of Taylor’s that stands out is his speed, and that will be a key factor in his success at Penn State.

Depth Chart Overview

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor becomes the second wide receiver in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class, with the other one being Ejani Shakir.

He comes into a wide receiver room full of young talent that will be headlined by KeAndre Almbert-Smith, Kaden Saunders and Malick Meiga when Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley could both likely depart for the NFL after this upcoming season.

It’s likely Taylor will be a reserve player in his first season with the Nittany Lions. But it’s also early in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting process and we could very likely see more receivers commit to Penn State.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire