Penn State Recruiting snapshot: 3-star recruit safety Conrad Hussey

The safety position and the depth chart around that position has been lacking as of late, Conrad Hussey committed to Penn State in hopes of fixing that.

Coming out of the illustrious Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida, Hussey was and is a leader on that team defense that won the state title this past season. Coming to Penn State he had to have been sold on the staff James Franklin has put together headlined by defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

Manny Diaz has been a proven developer and groomer of young talent on defense. Whether it was at Texas or Miami, Diaz was able to get the most out of his guys before they made their way to the NFL. By the time Hussey gets to that point though we may be looking at a different Penn State team, hopefully he goes from leading a state title defense to a national championship defense.

Recruiting Profile

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Height: 6′-0″

Weight: 190 lbs.

247Sports Composite Ranking

[3-star] [45th ranked safety] [87th ranked recruit in Florida]

High School Athletic Career

Sports: Football, won a state title his junior year as the starting safety

Recruiting Announcement

