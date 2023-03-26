Penn State recruiting profile: Luke Reynolds could be a hidden gem at tight end
Penn State has developed a nice track record of developing tight ends over the years, and Class of 2024 commit Luke Reynolds could be a player well worth paying attention to in the coming years. Reynolds will bring some good size to the tight-end position and should blossom in the role once he arrives on campus.
Reynolds has played quarterback and tight end in high school, but Penn State will focus on developing and utilizing Reynolds at the tight end position to best take advantage of his size. Also because the quarterback position should be in good hands with Drew Allar in place as the team’s quarterback in 2024 and, perhaps, 2025. So Reynolds will follow more of the mold of Tyler Warren, another tight end with quarterback experience who has become a solid contributor to the offensive game plan.
Here is a look at Penn State Class of 2024 commit Luke Reynolds.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
8
45
Rivals
3
–
8
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
8
33
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Cheshire, CT
Projected Position
Tight end
Height
6-4
Weight
215
Class
2024
Recruitment
Unofficial visit on March 18, 2023.
Offered on March 18, 2023.
Committed to Penn State on March 25, 2023.
Offers
Army
Boston College
Cincinnati
Coastal Carolina
Dartmouth
Duke
Kentucky
Louisville
Massachusetts
Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh
Rhode Island
Stanford
Syracuse
Temple
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Wake Forest
Film
Extremely honored to have received an offer from Penn State University! Thank you @CoachTHowle! @Coach_Mella @Coach_Mehleisen @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/FpEwvJb7jb
— Luke Reynolds (@reynolds12_luke) March 18, 2023
HOME.📍
The next ACE ♠️ in the deck. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/EvGHZK9KY1
— Luke Reynolds (@reynolds12_luke) March 25, 2023