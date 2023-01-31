Penn State recruiting profile: Jaelyne Matthews first on the board in 2025

When a player starts being hailed as a top 100 player as a sophomore in high school, you know he will have to entertain a ton of college offers during his recruiting process. For Penn State to secure a commitment from one of them two years out is an encouraging start to a recruiting cycle.

The first player to commit to Penn State’s Class of 2025 was offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews from New Jersey. Matthews continued a recent trend for Penn State by having the first commitment in the recruiting class be an offensive lineman, and the fact he comes out of a key recruiting state like New Jersey is an added bonus.

Here is a quick profile rundown of Jaelyne Matthews in the Class of 2025.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 87 3 6 Rivals 4 77 – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 90 – – 247 Composite 4 60 1 5

Vitals

Hometown Toms River, NJ Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-5 Weight 290 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered by Penn State on April 27, 2022.

Unofficial visit on January 28, 2023

Committed to Penn State on January 30, 2023

Offers

Film

Twitter

