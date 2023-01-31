Penn State recruiting profile: Jaelyne Matthews first on the board in 2025
When a player starts being hailed as a top 100 player as a sophomore in high school, you know he will have to entertain a ton of college offers during his recruiting process. For Penn State to secure a commitment from one of them two years out is an encouraging start to a recruiting cycle.
The first player to commit to Penn State’s Class of 2025 was offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews from New Jersey. Matthews continued a recent trend for Penn State by having the first commitment in the recruiting class be an offensive lineman, and the fact he comes out of a key recruiting state like New Jersey is an added bonus.
Here is a quick profile rundown of Jaelyne Matthews in the Class of 2025.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
87
3
6
Rivals
4
77
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
90
–
–
247 Composite
4
60
1
5
Vitals
Hometown
Toms River, NJ
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-5
Weight
290
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered by Penn State on April 27, 2022.
Unofficial visit on January 28, 2023
Committed to Penn State on January 30, 2023
Offers
Boston College
Connecticut
Miami
Syracuse
Film
107% commited pic.twitter.com/VjQxLJOmfU
— Jaelyne Matthews (@JaelyneMatthew3) January 30, 2023