Penn State recruiting profile: Jaelyne Matthews first on the board in 2025

When a player starts being hailed as a top 100 player as a sophomore in high school, you know he will have to entertain a ton of college offers during his recruiting process. For Penn State to secure a commitment from one of them two years out is an encouraging start to a recruiting cycle.

The first player to commit to Penn State’s Class of 2025 was offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews from New Jersey. Matthews continued a recent trend for Penn State by having the first commitment in the recruiting class be an offensive lineman, and the fact he comes out of a key recruiting state like New Jersey is an added bonus.

Here is a quick profile rundown of Jaelyne Matthews in the Class of 2025.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

87

3

6

Rivals

4

77

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

90

247 Composite

4

60

1

5

 

Vitals

Hometown

Toms River, NJ

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-5

Weight

290

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Offered by Penn State on April 27, 2022.

  • Unofficial visit on January 28, 2023

  • Committed to Penn State on January 30, 2023

Offers

Film

Twitter

