Penn State recruiting notebook: QB Drew Allar puts on a show

It’s a new week of Penn State football and we look ahead to not only this week’s matchup at home against Ball State, but we will also take a look at another look at the future of the Nittany Lions.

This will continue to be updated weekly, but Penn State still currently has the number one recruiting class in 2022 lead by Medina, Ohio quarterback Drew Allar.

It’s also worth noting the stat line that Allar put up over the weekend. He broke the Medina touchdown record by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half on Friday in a 35-0 victory.

One recruit to keep an eye on is a four-star wide receiver out of DeSoto, Texas in Johntay Cook II. He currently has multiple offers across the country, including Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State. He would be a part of the 2023 class for Penn State, which already has an interior offensive lineman in Alex Birchmeier.

Cook is ranked as the number 24 player in the country, according to On3 Sports.

BREAKING: Johntay Cook II is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’0 170 WR from Desoto, TX is ranked as the #24 Player in the 2023 Class, per On3 (#4 WR) Where Should He Go? 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/y2hapGE2QD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 5, 2021

Cook is a two-sport athlete who displays impressive hands. What’s even more impressive is that Cook does a very nice job making those contested catches. There were a few plays from last season where he used his athleticism and hands to make difficult catches while being double coveraged. Overall, Cook is a talented player that James Franklin would love to have in his wide receiver room.

Penn State has some intriguing guys to monitor not only their recruiting process, but it’s also worth noting the performances of their current players that will be eventually be stepping foot on campus and starting their careers at Beaver Stadium.

