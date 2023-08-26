Penn State recruiting notebook: Ethan Grunkemeyer’s big night and Mylachi Williams wins in Ireland

For some high school football players, this week has been the first chance to put on the pads and play a game. For a few others, this was Week 2 of the high school football season. Whatever the case may have been, and wherever the game may have been played, it has been a big weekend already for some of Penn State’s commits in the Class of 2024 and beyond.

Penn State quarterback commit Ethan Grunkemeyer led his team to a massive non-conference victory on Friday night. One of Grunkemeyer’s recruiting classmates in the Class of 2024, Mylachi Williams, helped lead his team to a victory in Ireland. And one of Penn State’s newest commits, Class of 2026 running back Messiah Mickins, was on fire in his season-opening performance on Friday night.

Here is a quick roundup of some of the top high school football notes involving some future Nittany Lions.

Future Penn State QB Ethan Grunkeyer lights up Drew Alalr's former school

We don’t know for sure if there was any fun-loving trash talk going on behind the scenes with current Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Class of 2024 commit Ethan Grunkemeyer, but Grunkmeyer would have the upper hand today. Grunkemeyer led Olentangy to a decisive 53-28 victory over Medina to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

Grunkemeyer and Olentangy were in a close one at halftime but then went on a tear in the second half, outscoring host Medina 31-8 after halftime. Grunkemeyer and Olentangy scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach for the Ohio powerhouse program.

Watch this 4th and 8 conversion by Ethan Grunkemeyer

If you thought we were done talking about Ethan Grunkemeyer, you were wrong. Grunkemeyer seemed to show some good field awareness all night by all accounts. Take this 4th and 8 play as one example. Rather than simply settle for the first down, Grunkemeye took his time, saw a received getting separation down the field and seized the moment for a 28-yard touchdown pass.

This is one of those somewhat rare moments in high school football highlights where the opposite angle is available. Here’s how it looked from the other side of the field.

Mylachi Williams helps team to win in Ireland

Penn State commit @24MylachiW and Bonner-Prendie opened their season yesterday with a win in Ireland over NFL Academy. Williams finished with seven tackles and a pair of sacks. pic.twitter.com/BNORCYmFPD — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) August 26, 2023

Notre Dame and Navy aren’t the only football teams opening up the season in Ireland. Monsignor Bonner and Penn State Class of 2024 edge rusher Mylachi Williams enjoyed a victory abroad to open their season. Williams and Monsignor Bonner faced the United Kingdom-based NFL Academy.

Williams ended his season debut with seven tackles and two sacks, according to Sean Fitz of On3.

Class of 2024 LB Kari Jackson shows off skill

🙏🏽 and great team win! https://t.co/MekPFC90Cc — Kari Jackson (@Kari_Jackson24) August 25, 2023

One of Penn State’s next batch of incoming recruits, linebacker Kari Jackson, got on the field for the first time this week in the state of Michigan. Jackson and West Bloomfield edged Chippewa Valley with a 22-21 victory with a two-point conversion in the final moments of the game.

247Sports had their eye on this matchup as a number of power conference commits were on the field for this one. According to the scouting report, Jackson “made a lot of plays in the first half” but he did not return to the game after leaving for an unspecified reason. No information was shared on his status.

Class of 2026 commit Messiah Mickins explodes in season opener

Messiah Mickens 3rd TD of more than 35 yards https://t.co/3m9R0csmt1 pic.twitter.com/NsC2A5buv6 — Mark Clarke (@OldHeadHoops) August 26, 2023

Penn State recently landed its first commitment in the Class of 2026 from one of the top players in the state, running back Messiah Mickins. And in his season debut for Camp Hill Trinity on Friday night, Mickins did not waste time building his own hype.

Mickins had touchdown runs of 36 yards and 72 yards and took a screen pass 66 yards for another in Camp Hill Trinity’s 49-12 victory over Delone Catholic on Friday night. Camp Hill Trinity is coached by a pair of former Penn State standouts, Jordan Hill (head coach) and Mike Mauti (assistant coach).

Mickins is still a few years away form suiting up for the Nittany Lions, so we should probably expect t see regular updates on Mickins’ performances moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire