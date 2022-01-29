Penn State recruiting: Anthony Donkoh commits to Class of 2023

If there was one particular area of need to improve through recruiting for Penn State, it was the offensive line. And early on in the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle, it is clear James Franklin and his staff are focusing on addressing its offensive line depth. On Friday, Penn State received a commitment from Anthony Donkoh, a three-star offensive lineman recruit from Virginia who was high on Penn State’s list according to multiple scouting services.

Donkoh, who measures 6′-5″ and 310 pounds, will be used on the inside of the offensive line, adding good size to the depth chart in the interior of the line. Donkoh was the eighth-ranked player from the fertile recruiting state of Virginia. He reportedly held offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Liberty, and Duke in addition to his offer from Penn State.

Donkoh visited Penn State for a junior day event earlier this month. Just this week, Donkoh received offers from Duke and Virginia Tech just before accepting his offer from Penn State. Donkoh has stated his recruitment is now closed and he will not be making any other visits.

First and foremost, I would like to Thank God because without him I would not be playing the sport I love so much. I also want to thank my family and coaches for their constant support and encouragement. I want to thank my friends, my teammates, and everyone who has supported me — Anthony Donkoh (@donkoh_anthony) January 28, 2022

Donkoh is the third offensive lineman in Penn State’s growing Class of 2023. Five-star Alex Birchmeier and Joshua Miller, another three-star recruit out of Virginia, were already lined up in the Class of 2023 for the Nittany Lions.

Donkoh has also proven to be a standout on the defensive side of the football as well. In addition to earning second-team all-conference honors as a junior while playing offensive line, Donkoh also received first-team all-conference honors as a defensive lineman.

Congratulations to @donkoh_anthony for earning second team all conference honors as an Offensive Lineman and first team all conference honors as a Defensive Lineman! — Lightridge Football (@LightridgeFB) November 9, 2021

It is unlikely Penn State will have Donkoh playing defensive line once he arrives in Happy Valley, but this may be a suggestion of the kind of talent Penn State is adding to its roster.

