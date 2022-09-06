Penn State receives votes in AP Top 25

So much for the idea of playing a home opener in Week 2 with a national ranking for Penn State. Penn State was left outside of the latest AP Top 25, similar to their fate in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Like the Coaches Poll, Penn State is second among the teams also receiving votes after their Week 1 win at Purdue and ahead of their home opener in Beaver Stadium in Week 2.

Penn State is 21 points away from the No. 25 ranking, currently occupied by Houston this week. Oregon fell out of the top 25 after getting smoked by Georgia in Week 1. The Ducks are the top team in the others receiving votes category this week.

Alabama has a firm grip on the top spot of the latest AP Top 25 with 44 first-place votes. But Georgia moved up one spot on the strength of 17 first-place votes following its win over Oregon. Georgia swapped rankings with Ohio State, with the Buckeyes moving down to No. 3 with two first-place votes.

No. 4 Michigan moved up four spots in this week’s AP poll, putting them one spot behind rival Ohio State. Michigan State (No. 14) and Wisconsin (No. 19) are the only other Big Ten teams in this week’s AP Top 25.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll:

Dropped out

Oregon

Others receiving votes

Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire