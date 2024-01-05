Penn State receives transfer portal commitment from former Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Mayer

For the second time this week, Penn State has added a commitment from the transfer portal from a Big Ten program. Days after securing the expected commitment of former Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming, Penn State added a commitment from another Pennsylvania native who went elsewhere.

Linebacker Jordan Mayer, from Jefferson Hills, PA, announced on his Instagram account that he has committed to Penn State. He does so after spending one season with Wisconsin. Mayer flipped his commitment to Wisconsin from his original commitment to Boston College. Penn State was not among the schools to extend an offer to Mayer out of high school but he did hold other Power 5 offers from programs like Duke, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Rutgers.

Mayer did not record any stats in his only season with Wisconsin. He entered the transfer portal shortly after Wisconsin’s regular season ended. He will have four years of eligibility at his disposal at Penn State.

Mayer is the third player to commit to Penn State from the transfer portal this offseason. Kicker Chase Meyer from Tulsa and wide receiver Fleming are the others.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire