Penn State receives commitment from Class of 2024 tight end

Penn State’s recruiting class for 2024 increased by one on Saturday. Tight end Luke Reynolds, from Massachusetts, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a post on his Twitter account.

Reynolds is a consensus three-star recruit according to the various recruiting networks. Reynolds committed to the Nittany Lions one week after receiving an offer on a visit to Penn State’s campus. And he isn’t the typical tight end either. Much like another Penn State tight end, Reynolds will be making a bit of a transition to the position as he arrives.

Reynolds is a 6-4, 215-pound quarterback for Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, so he’ll be moved to tight end to take advantage of his size and frame while Penn State has its quarterback situation pretty much settled with Drew Allar.

If this sounds familiar, it is because Penn State has also morphed Tyler Warren into a tight end after being a quarterback as well. And if Reynolds makes the transition as successfully as Warren has, then Penn State should be in good shape at tight end in the coming years.

Reynolds is the fifth commitment for Penn State in the Class of 2024 and the first non-offensive line player in the class.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire