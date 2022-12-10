Penn State receiver Parker Washington declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Friday. He announced the decision on social media.

Washington, a junior, had an undisclosed injury Nov. 22 that ended his season prematurely.

“Thank you my family and coaches for the discussions, for helping me weight the pros and cons, for helping me choose the next path in my journey,” Washington wrote. “With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Washington caught 46 passes for 611 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games, including 11 receptions for 179 yards against Ohio State.

In 32 career games, Washington caught 146 passes for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Washington is the second Penn State player to declare for the draft, joining All-American cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Penn State receiver Parker Washington enters NFL draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk