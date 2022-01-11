Penn State receiver lands in NCAA transfer portal

The beginning of the new calendar year is reviving some transfer portal activity around the Penn State program. On the same day Penn State had a defensive lineman enter his name in the transfer portal, a wide receiver has done the same. Justin Weller announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal database.

“Thank you to everyone at Penn State,” Weller said in his Twitter post. “These last [five] years have been unforgettable. With [one] year of eligibility left, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Weller was a member of Penn State’s Class of 2017. After redshirting as a true freshman, Weller appeared in one game each in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Weller got into nine games during the 2021 season but did not record any all-purpose stats while playing on special teams duty and as a deep offensive reserve. As noted by Weller in his announcement, he will have one final year of collegiate eligibility at his disposal.

As a reminder, a player entering the transfer portal does not guarantee that player will leave for another school. Any player may withdraw their name from the transfer portal and stay where they are. This move is not unprecedented, although a good percentage of players do eventually move on to another school once exploring their options in the transfer portal.

Weller is the second wide receiver from Penn State to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Norval Black also entered the transfer portal in mid-December 2021. Black has yet to confirm his transfer portal decision at this time.

Penn State has also added a wide receiver through the transfer portal with the addition of former Western Kentucky receiver Mitchell Tinsley. Tinsley is expected to make a smooth transition into the Penn State offense, which will already be returning Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith as the top two-leading receivers returning in 2022 barring any unforeseen changes.

2021 Penn State Nittany Lions transfer portal tracker

