Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson declares for NFL Draft

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson has announced he is skipping the Outback Bowl to enter the NFL Draft.

Dotson, a possible first-round pick, announced his intention to enter the draft on Monday.

“I have decided to forego the bowl game and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft,” Dotson posted to his Twitter account. “To the best University and fans in the country, words cannot express how much I appreciate you guys. We Are!”

Dotson had a stellar final season for Penn State. He caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games played this season. That follows a strong junior campaign as well where he caught 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games.

Dotson ranks second in school history in receptions behind DaeSean Hamilton and touchdowns behind Bobby Engram. He’s fifth in receiving yards for his career behind Hamilton, Engram and Deon Butler. Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin are fifth and sixth on that list.

