Penn State receiver announces retirement due to concussion concerns

Penn State seemingly lost one wide receiver to the transfer portal recently, and the depth may have taken one more hit just before the bowl game. Winston Eubanks has announced he is retiring from playing football as a result of concussion concerns.

“Due to consecutive severe concussions, my playing career has ended,” Eubanks said in a message posted to his Twitter account on Monday. “Thank you to everyone who has supported my football journey thus far.”

Eubanks, a redshirt senior, transferred to Penn State after a standout career for Division 2 Shippensburg. The Philadelphia native joined the Nittany Lions with the Class of 2021 after being a three-time All-PSAC receiver for the Red Raiders.

Eubanks was a deep reserve receiver option in his one season at Penn State. He had just one reception for two yards in an early-season matchup against Villanova. He made appearances in seven games this season.

