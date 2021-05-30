Penn State ready for recruiting push as NCAA dead period is lifted
James Franklin and his staff have a busy June lined up as the NCAA lifts its nationwide recruiting travel restrictions.
James Franklin and his staff have a busy June lined up as the NCAA lifts its nationwide recruiting travel restrictions.
With college football recruiting picking up on June 1, here are the high school players set to officially visit Michigan football.
Twenty-five years ago — as the calendar was about to flip to June in 1996 — the Detroit Red Wings sustained their most-crushing playoff elimination:
Netflix deserves a round of applause, and I’ll tell you why. At this point, a certain kind of pop culture fan doesn’t need another army of the undead threatening to wipe out humanity yarn. Been there, done that. I need something new, fresh, and exciting — and some attitude certainly doesn’t hurt. Netflix’s newest hit …
Brittney Griner showed out for Phoenix with 27 points and 16 rebounds in the 89-85 win over Dallas. Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale both scored 24 points for the Wings in the loss.
Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.
You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?
Anthony Davis had a second straight monster game.
Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]
Dixon has six IndyCar titles but just one Indy 500 win. Will he become the 21st driver to win at least two 500s?
UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.
Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. “The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans' oldest player.
Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.
Richard Schaefer has the ability to make a big impact in helping Jon Jones deal with UFC president Dana White.
It‘s all about Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing as the NASCAR Cup Series stops at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday‘s Coca-Cola 600, as drivers from those garages occupy the top five spots on the oddsboard, before a significant drop to the next tier of betting entries. The two teams have separated themselves from the […]
In the past quarter century, there has only been one driver to win both the Coca-Cola 600 and the NASCAR Cup Series title in the same year. His name is Jeff Gordon — should sound familiar — and he actually accomplished the feat twice in back-to-back seasons from 1997-98. The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet […]
The U.S. men failed to qualify for the Olympic debut of 3x3 basketball, while a women's team of WNBA standouts did qualify for the Tokyo Games.
The Trail Blazers point guard might not shoot well, but the Blazers still find a way to beat the Nuggets.
Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three of Wednesday night’s NBA playoff games.
Naomi Osaka won her French Open first-round match after saying she would not do media press conferences at Roland Garros.