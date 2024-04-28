Penn State RB Trey Potts invited to mini-camp with defending Super Bowl champs

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have had their eyes on a few Penn State players during this NFL draft season. After using a fifth-round pick on center Hunter Nourzad and signing linebacker Curtis Jacobs to an undrafted free-agent contract, the Chiefs have now handed out an invitation to the team’s next mini-camp to one more Penn State player.

Trey Potts has received an invite to join the Chiefs for a mini-camp as a bit of an open audition for a spot on the Chiefs roster. At the very least, getting a chance to go through a mini-camp with the Super Bowl champions should be a terrific experience for Potts and an opportunity to get some NFL feedback that will help him in the long run with the Chiefs or potentially another NFL franchise when training camps start up this summer.

Potts spent one season at Penn State after transferring from Minnesota. Potts served as a top option behind Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. After rushing for 1,195 career yards with 11 touchdowns for Minnesota, Potts rushed for just 155 yards and 2 touchdowns in his one season with the Nittany Lions.

