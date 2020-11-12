Penn State RB Journey Brown retires from football due to heart condition

One of the top running backs in all of college football is having to walk away from the game due to medical reasons. Penn State’s Journey Brown announced Wednesday via Twitter that he has been diagnosed with a heart condition, which will force him to retire from football. Brown was widely regarded as one of the top prospects at his position in the 2021 NFL draft class. Brown enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, topping 1,000 yards of total offense and scoring 13 touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per carry