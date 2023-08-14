Penn State ranked no. 7 in preseason AP Top 25

Just as they were a week ago in the preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Penn State is starting the season right where they ended the 2022 season in the preseason Associated Press top 25 poll. The AP Top 25 preseason poll was released Monday afternoon, and Penn State is ranked no. 7 to start the season.

Penn State is coming off an impressive 11-2 season capped with a Rose Bowl victory, but the Nittany Lions were the third-place team out of the Big Ten East. Both Michigan and Ohio State played in the College Football Playoff last season, and the preseason AP top 25 suggests the Wolverines and Buckeyes could make a return trip. Both are ranked in the top four spots, at no. 2 (Michigan) and no. 3 (Ohio State).

The only other current Big Ten teams in the preseason AP Top 25 are Wisconsin (no. 19) and Iowa (no. 25). Future Big Ten members USC (no. 6), Washington (no. 10), and Oregon (no. 15) also make preseason AP Top 25 appearances.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia takes the top spot in the preseason AP Top 25 with 60 first-place votes. Michigan received two first-place votes and Ohio State received one.

Penn State opens the 2023 season with a primetime matchup with West Virginia of the Big 12 on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Here is the full preseason AP Top 25 for the 2023 season.

Georgia (60 first-place votes) Michigan (2) Ohio State (1) Alabama LSU USC Penn State Florida State Clemson Washington Texas Tennessee Notre Dame Utah Oregon Kansas State TCU Oregon State Wisconsin Oklahoma North Carolina Ole Miss Texas A&M Tulane Iowa

