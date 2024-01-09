Penn State ranked no. 13 in final US LBM Coaches Poll of 2023 season

The final votes have been tallied for the 2023 season, and Penn State ended the season with a top-15 ranking. The final US LBM Coaches Poll was released on Monday, a day after the College Football Playoff national championship game. Penn State fell three spots out of the top 10 and down to no. 13 in the final coaches poll of the 2023 season.

Penn State dropped three spots after losing to no. 9 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Ole Miss moved up two spots with their win and jumped ahead of no. 10 Ohio State, who also fell three spots following their Cotton Bowl loss to no. 8 Missouri.

Fresh off their first national championship since 1997, Michigan took all 63 first-place votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Michigan was followed by an incoming Big Ten member and the team they defeated in the championship game, Washington. The Huskies were then followed by no. 3 Georgia, who blew out no. 6 Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Texas and Alabama, respectively, completed the final top-five of the season.

Only one other Big Ten team ended the year in the top 25 of the coaches poll. Iowa fell five spots down to no. 22 after their bowl game loss. Future Big Ten member Oregon, who dominated Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl, finished the year ranked no. 7 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

West Virginia, whom Penn State defeated in the season opener and faces on the road to open the 2024 season, ended the year ranked no. 25 in the coaches poll.

You can see the full US LBM Coaches Poll here.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire