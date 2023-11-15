Penn State ranked no. 12 in updated College Football Playoff rankings

Penn State may have fallen out of the top 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, but the Nittany Lions still look to be in a favorable spot to play in a New Years Six bowl game at the end of the season. Penn State fell to no. 12 in the updated playoff rankings released by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Tuesday night. That keeps Penn State in a promising spot for the big bowl game picture with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Penn State is getting a slight boost by owning a shutout victory over Iowa, who moved up to no. 16 in this week’s playoff rankings. It is the only ranked win for Penn State this season.

Georgia took over the top spot in the rankings this week following a dominant win over no. 9 Missouri. Ohio State fell to no. 2 after owning the top spot in the rankings each of the past two weeks. Michigan maintains the no. 3 rankings and Florida State currently holds on to the no. 4 spot. No. 5 Washington and no. 6 Oregon are the first two teams out at the moment.

Penn State still has some traffic in front of it with hopes of a New Years Six bowl game still lingering. As long as Penn State takes care of its business this week against Rutgers and next week against Michigan State, Penn State still could be needing to keep an eye on some other developments with teams in front of them.

That includes no. 7 Texas, no. 8 Alabama, no. 9 Missouri, no. 10 Louisville, and no. 11 Oregon State. The good news is there are a couple of guaranteed losses to be had by teams ranked ahead of Penn State. Oregon and Oregon State still have to play their rivalry game. The Pac-12 championship game will likely be handing out another loss for Washington, Oregon, or Oregon State as well.

Louisville is on track to face Florida State in the ACC Championship Game. The Cardinals could still be locking themselves into a spot in the Orange Bowl as the ACC representative, so the Cardinals may not really be a concern for Penn State’s bowl hopes unless they knock off the Seminoles.

Alabama is on track for a matchup with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, although a win by the Crimson Tide would not do Penn State many favors. Texas may have to survive the Big 12 championship game against either Oklahoma State or Oklahoma too.

For as much frustration Penn State fans are having over the current state of the offense, and for good reason, there is still a very good chance Penn State could be ending the year in a New Years Six bowl game. And that’s still a position most programs would love to be in.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire