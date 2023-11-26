Penn State ranked no. 10 in final AP Top 25 of the regular season

Penn State made one final move up in the AP Top 25 before awaiting to learn their bowl game fate. Penn State moved up to no. 10 in the final AP Top 25 of the regular season following a 42-0 victory over Michigan State.

Penn State’s move up in the polls was more a reaction to Louisville losing at home to rival Kentucky in their final game of the season. Louisville’s loss also opened a spot for Penn State in the new US LBM Coaches Poll this week and could help Penn State move closer to receiving a spot in a New Years Six bowl lineup from the College Football Playoff selection committee. the playoff rankings will be updated on Tuesday evening. Penn State was no. 11 in the playoff ranking going into the final weekend of the regular season, one spot behind Louisville. Louisville will play Florida State for the ACC championship this week and could make a move back ahead of Penn State if that is the case.

Michigan beating Ohio State led to some more changes in the top 10 of this week’s AP Top 25 While Georgia remains firmly in first overall with 52 first-place votes in their favor, Michigan moved up to no. 2 with 10 first-place votes. No. 3 Washington, no. 4 Florida State, and no. 5 Oregon all moved up one spot while Ohio State fell from no. 2 down to no. 6 this week.

Just as is the case in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, Texas, Alabama, and Missouri fill the no. 7 through no. 9 spots, respectively, ahead of Penn State. The only teams in the top 10 that will be idle during conference championship weekend next week will be Ohio State, Missouri, and Penn State.

Here is the full AP Top 25 for this week.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire